- 09/09: UC Santa Barb.:Applications for Fastbreaker Membership Now Available
- 09/09: Tex.-Pan American:Hester Joins Lady Broncs
- 09/09: Davenport:Women's Basketball to Hold Open Tryout on September 16
- 09/09: Miami (Ohio):Women's Basketball Announces 2008-09 Schedule
- 09/09: Holy Cross:Holy Cross Announces 2008-2009 Women's Basketball Schedule
- 09/09: Rice:Women's Basketball Releases Conference Slate
- 09/09: Louisiana Tech:ESPN Deal to Benefit WAC Basketball
- 09/08: Alas. Fairbanks:Women's Hoops Announces 2008-09 Slate, Hires Assistant Coach
- 09/08: UTEP:Events Planned to Honor Coach Haskins
- 09/08: Notre Dame:Notre Dame Announces 2008-09 Women's Basketball Schedule
- 09/08: Illinois St.:2008-09 ISU Women's Basketball Schedule Announced
- 09/08: Louisville:Women's Basketball Releases Schedule
- 09/08: Pittsburgh:Pitt Women's Basketball Releases 2008-09 Schedule
- 09/08: Tulsa:Tulsa Women's Basketball Team Adds Sharon Allen as Assistant Coach
- 09/08: Charlotte:Catching Up With Women's Hoops Freshman Guard Katie Meador
- Purdue Starting Guard Hurts Shoulder
- UNC Runs Away From George Washington
- Purdue Tops Georgia, 78-65
- LSU, UConn Divided by Less Than a Toe
- Georgia and Purdue Square Off On Scoring Spree
- North Carolina Wins Ugly Over Notre Dame
- GW Tops Fourth-Seeded Texas A&M, 59-47
- Georgia Downs Iowa St., Advances To Sweet 16
- Fres-No Final Four for Connecticut
- UConn Ends N.C. State's Dream, 78-71
- LSU's Fowles Thrives On Intimidating Presence
- Auriemma Knows N.C. State, Yow Everybody's Favorite
- UConn Turns Up Heat, Defeats UW-Green Bay
- N.C. State's Dream Continues, Defeats Baylor
- Night of Upsets At Stanford
- Stanford Suffers Shocking Upset At Hands Of Florida State, 68-61
- FSU Stuns Stanford In Palo Alto
- Duke's Dream Season Ends in Heartbreak
- Four Months After Tragedy, Arizona State Finally Meets Rutgers
- Duke's Free Throw Failure Sends Rutgers To Elite Eight
- Arizona State Runs All Over Bowling Green, 67-49
- Goestenkors Trying To Keep Focus On Court
- Blue Devils Return To Scene of Their Lone Loss
- Bowling Green Edges No. 2-seed Vanderbilt,. 59-56
- 'Dores Mentally Prepared For Bowling Green
- Blue Devils Aim To Keep Marching
- Arizona St. Rallies To Top Louisville
- Ole Miss Plays For Final Four Berth Tuesday
- Parker, UT Size Up Cinderella Marist
- Marist Aims To Continue Cinderella Run
- Blue Devils Return To Scene of Lone Loss
- Mississippi Has To See Paris, On The Court
- Marist Enters Uncharted Territory
- Dayton Regional Loses The Most Top Seeds
- Game Times Set for Sunday
- What Happened to Maryland?
- Mississippi Knocks Out Defending Champs, Maryland
- Panthers Fall to Top-Seeded Tennessee in NCAA Second Round
- No. 13-Seed Marist Advances Past MTSU
- Paris Twins Overpower Marquette
- Maryland Set For Rematch With Ole Miss
- Tennessee Takes On Pittsburgh In Panthers' Home
- Wyoming Beats Kansas St. In 3OT In WNIT
- Wisconsin Advances To WNIT Finals
- Marist to Offer Charter for Sweet 16
- Washington Conducts Coaching Search
- Missouri Falls At Wyoming In WNIT
- Auburn Downs UAB In WNIT
- Tulane Falls In WNIT To Miss. St.
- Illinois Gets WNIT Bid, First Round Bye
- Hoosiers Receive At-Large Big to WNIT
- 49ers Host High Point In The First Round of The WNIT
- UCSB Draws San Diego in WNIT First Round
- Wyoming to Host Nevada on Thursday in WNIT Opener
Au Revoir, Cleveland
04/04/2007
We three bloggers have been through five days, three games, four teams, approximately 473 press conferences and crowned two num...
Southwestern Northern Who
04/04/2007
One of the most beautiful things Ive noticed about this years WNBA Draft is the diversity of schools represented in the first a...
The Champ Is Here
04/04/2007
Tennesse just got its first shout out of the WNBA draft, as Sidney Spencer goes to the LA Sparks at the 25th spot. Her national...
